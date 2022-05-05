Reviewing PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) & Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Erste Group Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Erste Group Bank 0 1 7 0 2.88

Erste Group Bank has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.17%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Erste Group Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion N/A $1.96 billion N/A N/A Erste Group Bank $9.70 billion 1.44 $2.28 billion $2.55 6.39

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Erste Group Bank 20.99% 8.37% 0.64%

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Erste Group Bank pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. As of 31 December 2021, it operated 2,609 branches, including 137 branch offices, 2,465 sub-branch offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 13,087 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,091 branches. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

