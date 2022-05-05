Revlon (NYSE:REV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share.

Revlon stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 265,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Revlon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

