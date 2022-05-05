Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

RYTM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

