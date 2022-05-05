Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.85

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$34.85 and last traded at C$34.90, with a volume of 183761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.13.

RCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 10.76%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$149,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,534,613.38.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

