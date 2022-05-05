Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

RMNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $518.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,509 shares of company stock worth $146,421 in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

