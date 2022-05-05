Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 10.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was down 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 30.09 and last traded at 30.28. Approximately 179,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,977,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at 33.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 83.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 42.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 107.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,350 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 143,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 39.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,305 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 90.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 193.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

