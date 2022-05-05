ROAD (ROAD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,872.00

ROAD (ROAD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. ROAD has a market cap of $58,369.01 and $20,872.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00216500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00440913 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,625.18 or 1.83140921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

