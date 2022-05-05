Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

RHI stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CL King raised their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

