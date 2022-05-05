Robert W. Baird Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $171.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

SITE traded down $11.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,074. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $132.96 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $192,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

