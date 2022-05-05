Robert W. Baird Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $28.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TIXT. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

