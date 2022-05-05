Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.71.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $222.35 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $210.62 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.55 and its 200-day moving average is $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

