Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives $2,781.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,781.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKWBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rockwool A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rockwool A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Rockwool A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rockwool A/S stock remained flat at $$291.75 during trading on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $291.75 and a 1-year high of $531.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.79 and a 200 day moving average of $386.34.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

