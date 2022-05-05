Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $5.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Root by 3,807.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,889. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $458.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.37. Root has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Root will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

