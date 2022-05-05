Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.