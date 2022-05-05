RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. RPT Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

RPT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 644,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,783. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after buying an additional 195,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.