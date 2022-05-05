RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RPT Realty by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RPT Realty by 96.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

