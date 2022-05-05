Rune (RUNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $657,783.10

Rune (RUNE) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $657,783.10 and $20,981.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $48.66 or 0.00123124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00217361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040479 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00437111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,423.39 or 1.80709298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

