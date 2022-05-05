Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.11.

NYSE RSI opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.