Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) were down 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.43 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 5,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 321,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.13. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 18.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 243.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

