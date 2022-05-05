Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Earnings Results

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

