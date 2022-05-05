Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
SGLDF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
