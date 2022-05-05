Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SGLDF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

