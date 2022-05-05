SAFE2 (SAFE2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00218038 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00473729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00039176 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,765.44 or 1.99621171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

