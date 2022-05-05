SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $8.72 million and $7,786.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,534.44 or 1.00135521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00050358 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00242570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00143266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00290375 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00092116 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004568 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

