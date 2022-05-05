Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $7.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.48. 7,553,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,958. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 123.34, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.37 and a 200 day moving average of $236.44.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,957,113. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

