Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 25,899 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 147.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,957,113 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $13.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.83. 162,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

