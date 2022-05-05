Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Short Interest Up 16.8% in April

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 12,950,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000.

SBH stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 111,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

