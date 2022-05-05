Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.32) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.32) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.63) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.98 ($7.35).

ETR LHA opened at €7.10 ($7.47) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of €11.43 ($12.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

