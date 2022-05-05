Saturna Capital CORP Acquires Shares of 6,037 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,037 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

