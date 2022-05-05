SBB Research Group LLC Acquires New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. CVS Health makes up 0.2% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.23.

CVS stock traded up $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

