SBB Research Group LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock traded up $20.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.29. The stock had a trading volume of 154,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,212. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.37.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.