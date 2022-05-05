SBB Research Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 154.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,488,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 904,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 347.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 750,141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,456,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,624,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 502,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 109,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

