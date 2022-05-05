SBB Research Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,868 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Walt Disney comprises about 0.1% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.73. 881,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,511,931. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.