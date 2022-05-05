SBB Research Group LLC Takes $25.04 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,039,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.7% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $7.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.83. 181,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.71 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

