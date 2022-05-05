SBB Research Group LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 98.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 29.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.52. 83,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

