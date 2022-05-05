Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 516,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,210.0 days.

OTCMKTS STECF opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Scatec ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

