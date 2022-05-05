Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Raised to 455.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 435.00 to 455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

SBBTF stock remained flat at $$20.00 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.