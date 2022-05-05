Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives $386.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.20.

SBBTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $$20.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

