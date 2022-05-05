Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Up 0.8%

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.51. 276,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 339,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,784,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 749,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 37,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

