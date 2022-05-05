Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 466,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641,774. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

