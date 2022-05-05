Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lifted by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 404,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

