Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.70

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.70 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 14099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

