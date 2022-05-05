Scotiabank Lowers Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWLIF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $27.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

