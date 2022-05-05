Scotiabank Trims Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Target Price to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.75.

TSE:SLF opened at C$65.13 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$62.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.45.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 7.0899994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

