SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at HSBC

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. SEA has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $191.89.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,171,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.