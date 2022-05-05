SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 2,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,396. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 75,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SeaSpine by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SeaSpine by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

