Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.99

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 52160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

SES has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.67.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357 over the last 90 days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

