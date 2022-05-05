Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 12,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,500. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $862.80 million, a PE ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 252.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

