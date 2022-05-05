SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NYSE SLQT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,083. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

