Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52. Sempra also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.
SRE traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $161.12. 1,587,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,409. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.90.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sempra by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
