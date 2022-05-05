Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.97. Sempra also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.90.

SRE stock opened at $164.51 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sempra by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

